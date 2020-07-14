Coronavirus: Where do we go from here? Getting answers to your questions in a town hall discussion

The governor, local health officers and experts, school and city leaders join us to answer your questions.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With the uncertainty and questions surrounding coronavirus, KSNT News is committed to getting you the answers.

On Thursday July 16, KSNT News is hosting a live town hall discussion to get your questions answered.

We have seven local experts joining us for the discussion:

Laura Kelly, Kansas Governor

Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer

Dr. Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO

Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership

Jason Smith, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce

Tiffany Anderson, Topeka Public Schools superintendent

Mark Tallman, Kansas Association of School Boards

The discussion will cover everything from the numbers to the economy, to politics and re-opening schools.

KSNT News needs your help though. Send your questions to coronavirus@ksnt.com starting right now and let us know who you want your question to be directed toward.

Then join us at 7 p.m. Thursday to get the answer to your question.