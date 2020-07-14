Coronavirus: Where do we go from here? Getting answers to your questions in a town hall discussion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With the uncertainty and questions surrounding coronavirus, KSNT News is committed to getting you the answers.
On Thursday July 16, KSNT News is hosting a live town hall discussion to get your questions answered.
We have seven local experts joining us for the discussion:
- Laura Kelly, Kansas Governor
- Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer
- Dr. Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO
- Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership
- Jason Smith, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce
- Tiffany Anderson, Topeka Public Schools superintendent
- Mark Tallman, Kansas Association of School Boards
The discussion will cover everything from the numbers to the economy, to politics and re-opening schools.
KSNT News needs your help though. Send your questions to coronavirus@ksnt.com starting right now and let us know who you want your question to be directed toward.
Then join us at 7 p.m. Thursday to get the answer to your question.