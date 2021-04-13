Counties: J&J vaccine adverse reaction is not local

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s announcement that the state has paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, counties are reassuring residents there have been no adverse side effects locally.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department said staff will be contacting those who had appointments to get the vaccine and instead residents will receive the Moderna vaccine. Pottawatomie County had planned a vaccine clinic during the annual Tulip Festival on April 17.

Lyon County, which had seen a significant decrease in the number of J&J vaccines it was originally expected to receive, said the Flint Hills Community Health Center will pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control.

Riley County tweeted Tuesday morning that they had not seen any patients who had an adverse reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“To the best of our knowledge, no one who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine from Riley County Health Department has had any issues with blood clots or other serious side effects. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance as issued by KDHE and the federal government. We currently do not have any clinics scheduled in which the J & J vaccine will be administered as a majority of the vaccines that we have been issued are Moderna.” Riley County Health Department

The health department said it will pause giving this vaccine until further notice.

The pause comes after the U.S. government-run vaccine sites are expected to stop offering the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after multiple people developed blood clots.

The CDC reported as of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines had been administered and after reviewing data there were only six reported cases of the rare blood clots.

While the federal government studies the link between the vaccine and blood clots, any person who has received the vaccine has developed a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath is encouraged to seek medical help.