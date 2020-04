TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Country Stampede will go on as scheduled, according to Adrienne Hayes with the music festival.

KSNT confirmed Monday that all performers originally set to take the stage are still expected to be at this summer’s highly-anticipated concert.

The festival runs from June 25 to 27. Performers include Luke Combs and Toby Keith.

For more information on this year’s lineup and to buy tickets, click here.