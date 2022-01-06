County leaders to consider new health recommendations as pandemic worsens locally

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The COVID-19 pandemic in Shawnee County is getting worse and county leaders may soon have new recommendations for the community.

The county’s COVID indicator is back in the red zone as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. The number of new COVID cases went from 750 to 1,492 this week. The percent of positivity increased from 12.9% to 19.9% and 85 people are currently in the hospital.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook addressed the trend of rising cases.

“After speaking with Dr. Locke, the Shawnee County Health Officer, I feel that it is probably need for the Shawnee County Board of Health to at least have a meeting and to have a public meeting with our health officer to discuss where we’re at and any recommendations that she may have for us to consider,” he said.

That meeting will take place at the Shawnee County Courthouse on Monday morning.

Over in Douglas County, as part of their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, face masks will be required for people two and older in all public spaces starting Friday.