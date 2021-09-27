COVID-19 vaccine booster shots roll out in Topeka, here’s where to get them

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After getting approval from the state governor, many pharmacies around Topeka like Hy-Vee Pharmacy have started to provide COVID-19 booster shots.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly approved the distribution of the Pfizer booster vaccines on Friday, and that’s when Hy-Vee Pharmacy off of Wanamaker Road started rolling out the boosters. Their store director, Jordan Eslick, said that the pharmacy has had the boosters for a few weeks, but held off on distributing them until they received approval from the CDC and the governor. Eslick said that he has seen quite a lot of people coming in since they started the boosters.

“Yeah, we’ve seen quite a bit, ” Eslick said. “We’ve also had a lot of people getting flu shots as well, it’s been a combination. A lot of people are getting both the booster and the flu shot in the same trip.”

So, as the cold weather starts to approach in the fall season, more and more people want to be protected from not only coronavirus but from the flu as well. If you want to figure out a place that is most convenient for you to get the shot, click here.