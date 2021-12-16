COVID-19 cases not slowing down in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator has slid backward from the high category to the ‘”substantial” in the Dec. 5 through Dec. 11 indicator.

Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Rating: Substantial, Period from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.

The percent of positive tests went down nominally from 12.6% to 12.5%.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Dec. 14, reports Shawnee County has 56 new coronavirus cases, 930 individuals in isolation, and 72 current hospitalizations.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 35 to 44 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 60 cases for the age group 35 to 44 years old.

There are 46 children between the ages of 0-9 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days. That number is down considerably from one week ago.

There are currently 57 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old in the last 30 days.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 29,217 cumulative cases and 489 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 530 variant cases since the start of the pandemic.

The deadliest month in Shawnee County was November of 2020 when 99 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.