COVID-19 cases rising sharply in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator is back in the high category with rising positivity rates and almost double the number of coronavirus cases.

Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Rating: SUBSTANTIAL for period from 11/28 to 12/4/2021

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 shows the current number of coronavirus cases almost doubling in a one-week period from 434 cases to 784 this week. The percent of positivity cases has increased from 9.1% to 12.6%.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Dec. 7, reports Shawnee County has 79 new coronavirus cases, 911 individuals in isolation, and 63 current hospitalizations. A two-week trend in Shawnee County showed 24 new cases on Nov. 25. That number increased to 79 on Dec. 7. The number of individuals in isolation went from 712 to 911 in two weeks.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 35 to 44 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 88 cases for the age group 35 to 44 years old, up 33 cases from one week ago.

There are 74 children between the ages of 0-9 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days. That number rose considerably from one week ago.

There are currently 81 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old in the last 30 days.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 28,427 cumulative cases and 483 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 508 variant cases since the start of the pandemic, in the last two weeks,.

The deadliest month in Shawnee County was November of 2020 when 99 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.

Since the start of the pandemic, 482,232 Kansans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 16,087 have been hospitalized and the state has seen 6,768 deaths.