COVID-19 hitting the young, indicator shows cases rising in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Covid Indicator is showing Shawnee County in the “Substantial” category.

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 shows the current number of coronavirus cases being diagnosed remains substantial.

The number of new cases diagnosed has risen from 209 to 267 cases, and, the percent of positive tests went from 5.2% to 5.9%.

Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Oct. 26, reports Shawnee County has 40 new coronavirus cases, 377 individuals in isolation, and 27 current hospitalizations. A two-week trend in Shawnee County shows 39 new cases on Oct. 14, that number dipped on the 15th to 27 but gradually increased to 45 cases on Oct. 18. The number dipped to nine on Oct. 23 but rose to 40 on Oct. 26.

The two-week trend in hospitalizations shows 25 hospitalizations on Oct. 14, which settled to 20 cases on Oct. 18 through Oct 23 before reaching 27 hospitalizations on Oct. 26.

Confirmed Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group | Last 30 Days

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 35 to 44 years old. This is a departure from the last several weeks when ages 25-34 were seeing the largest numbers.

There are 24 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days, and 38 cases between the ages of five and nine years old.

There are currently 72 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old.

Since Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas increased by 103, to 6,345. That is the biggest increase since mid-February. KSNT’s sister station KSN has reached out to the KDHE to see if the deaths are recent or the result of a review of previous death certificates.

Of the new deaths, several are young people. One was between the ages of 10 and 17, one was between 18 and 24, and two were between the ages of 25 and 34.

Anyone 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 shot in Shawnee County.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 25,594 cumulative cases and 446 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE. There have been 380 variant cases since the start of the pandemic. The number of variant cases continues to creep upward.