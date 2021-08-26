Shawnee Co. sees sharp rise in coronavirus cases among young people

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department COVID-19 Indicator is ranked high for the second week in a row.

Weekly coronavirus cases and percent positivity are driving the numbers up after a brief summer reprise when the vaccination first came out.

The Indicator has maintained its High Index this week. Weekly cases and percent positivity have increased for the ninth consecutive week with weekly cases topping 900. For a full breakdown of the Indicator Report please click the following link: https://t.co/rcZnvebCWO pic.twitter.com/1p32kEmvlB — SN Co. Health Dept. (@SnCoHealth) August 26, 2021

On August 24th the Shawnee County Health Department is reporting 95 new coronavirus cases, 1,294 in isolation, and 74 currently hospitalized.

The majority of new cases in the last month are occurring in patients 25 years old to 54 years old. There are 87 cases of children under 9 years old who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 36 more cases than last week’s report.

As of Aug. 22, there are 152 active cases of coronavirus in Shawnee County for juveniles between 10 and 19 years old.

The most confirmed cases are between the ages of 35 and 44 with 161 active cases.

Eligible Individuals who are fully vaccinated in Shawnee County are 55.8%.