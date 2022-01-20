COVID-19 Indicator not budging from ‘High’ category for Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report for Jan. 9 through Jan.15 is showing an increase in cases and transmission of the coronavirus and its variants.

The weekly case incidence – or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week – went from 2020 to 2535. The percent of positivity went up from 25.7% last week to 29.8%.

The Shawnee County Health Department reported on Jan. 18 a four-week trend showing cases are rising, with 121 current hospitalizations. On Dec. 23, Shawnee County reported 79 hospitalizations, and that number has steadily risen.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are for people between the ages of 25 to 34 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 67 cases for the age group 25 to 34 years old. The Indicator reports county cases are increasing by more than 25%.