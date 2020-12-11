COVID-19 is spreading in Kansas at an alarming rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an additional 5,491 cases of the coronavirus in just two days, Dec 9 through Dec. 11.

In the same two days Kansas has seen 131 new deaths, and 146 new hospitalizations.

On Wednesday of this week KSNT reported there were 462 active coronavirus clusters.

Long term facilities are taking the brunt of the virus totals in Kansas. There have been 478 active clusters in long term facilities, totaling 8,532 cases and 873 deaths.