COVID-19 medication will be available at one location in Topeka

FILE – This undated photo provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication molnupiravir. U.S. regulators have authorized a second pill against COVID-19, an antiviral drug from Merck that may help blunt the wave of infections driven by the omicron variant. The Food and Drug Administration granted the drug emergency use Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, for adults with early COVID-19 who face the highest risks of hospitalization.(Merck & Co. via AP, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Walmart in Kansas has announced they will begin dispensing the authorized COVID antiviral medication to customers with a prescription from a doctor.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities.”

According to a statement from the retailer, the pharmacies worked with the state and federal government to increase access to medication where it is needed most.

A link to Walmart identified the Walmart Topeka Supercenter at 2630 S.E. California as a location to get the new drug.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

Because the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, the medication will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.