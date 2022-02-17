TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is delaying some COVID testing sites and closing some Thursday after rain and snow hit northeast Kansas overnight.

Through the night, temperatures kept dropping transitioning into a wintry mix, followed by heavy snow early Thursday morning. With law enforcement urging caution on the roads, KDHE has closed some COVID-19 testing sites and delayed the opening of others.

Sites that have delayed openings are:

Former Slumberland Furniture, 1800 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66604 will open from 12 – 6 p.m.

Southwest Publishing, 4000 SE Adams St., Topeka, KS 66609 will open from 12 – 6 p.m.

Former Payless, 1540 Wakarusa Dr, Suite A, Lawrence, KS 66047 will open from 12 – 6 p.m.

The Armory, 100 S 20th St, Kansas City, KS 66102 will open from 12 – 6 p.m.

Sites that are closed Thursday due to inclement weather include:

Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park, 7710 Renner Rd., Shawnee, KS 66218

Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N Chautauqua St., Wichita, KS 67214

Chisholm Trail Mall, 601 SE 36th St, Newton, KS 67114

Residents can check here before heading out to see if a testing site is open.