COVID-19 testing sites to close due to cold weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Due to winter weather across Kansas, several COVID-19 testing locations will be closed or changing locations over the next few days.

The announcement came from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Testing locations in Topeka, Lawrence and Manhattan will be closing or moving to temporary locations until Monday, Jan. 24, of next week.

The two testing locations in Topeka, at Hummer Sports Park on 515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Dr. and at the Walmart located on 2630 SE California Ave., will close on Thursday. Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21. Both locations are set to reopen on Monday, Jan. 24, at 8 a.m. A testing site will be open on Thursday and Friday in the breezeway of the Curtis State Office Building located on 1000 SW Jackson St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Lawrence, the testing site at the Walmart on 3300 Iowa St. will be closed Thursday, Jan. 20, and is set to reopen on Friday, Jan. 21, at 8 a.m. A temporary testing site will be open on Thursday at the United Methodist Church West Campus on 867 U.S. highway 40, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing site in Manhattan located at 100 Manhattan Town Center is currently closed and will remain closed until Monday, Jan. 24, at 8 a.m. A temporary testing site will be open at Pottorf Hall, 1710 Avery Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To stay up-to-date on free testing sites, click here.