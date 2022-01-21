COVID-19 vaccination, testing sites open in Kansas

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics remain available across Kansas as the two variants, Omicron and Delta, continue to circulate.

According to a recent press release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Omicron variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across the state. Though the variant is new, the methods and steps being taken to combat it remain the same.

All Kansans aged five and older are recommended by both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are 18 and older can also get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines under the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

Also in the press release, the KDHE has announced that all fully vaccinated Kansans over the age of 12 are also eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. Kansans who are at least 12-years-old and have met the five-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for the booster dose.

Kansans who are 18-years-old and have met the 6-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Moderna vaccine, or who had their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, are also eligible to get the COVID-19 booster dose. Moderately or severely immunocompromised children from five to 11-years-old can receive an additional primary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered 28 days after their second shot.

According to the KDHE, 60.8% of Kansans have received at least one does of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines remain the best tool to protect people from the COVID-19 virus and its variants. Masks are also highly recommended while in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

Testing for COVID-19 remains free in Kansas. To find a COVID-19 testing center or vaccine event, look below:

Butler County Date: Wednesday, Jan. 26 What: El Dorado/Butler County, testing event. Where: Butler County Health Department, 206 N. Griffith St., Suite B., El Dorado Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Douglas County Date: Tuesday, Feb. 1 What: Just Food of Douglas County, vaccine and testing event. Vaccines offered: Pfizer and Moderna. Where: 1000 E. 11th St., Lawrence Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jackson County Date: Tuesday, Jan. 25 What: PBPN Health Center, vaccine and testing event. Vaccines offered: Pfizer and Moderna. Where: Prairie Band Pottawatomi Center, 11400 158th Rd., Mayetta. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Johnson County Date: Every Monday through Saturday in January. What: Johnson County Community College, testing event. Where: 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park. Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Johnson County Date: Every Monday through Saturday in January. What: Church of the Resurrection, testing event. Where: 5009 W. 137th St., Leawood. Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pottawatomie County Date: Wednesday, Jan. 26 What: Pottawatomie County, testing event. Where: 503 Elm St., Wamego. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shawnee County Date: Every Thursday and Friday from Thursday, Jan. 20 to Friday, Jan. 28. What: Shawnee Museum Clinic, vaccine event. Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Where: Kansas History Museum, 6425 SW 6th Ave., Topeka. Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccines available for children ages five to 11.

Shawnee County Date: Saturday, Feb. 5. What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, vaccine event. Vaccines offered: Pfizer and Moderna. Where: 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd., Tecumseh. Hours: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11.

Sumner County Date: Wednesday, Jan. 26. What: Kansas Star Casino, vaccine event. Vaccines offered: Pfizer and Moderna. Where: 777 Kansas Star Dr., Mulvane. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vaccines available for children ages five to 11.

Wyandotte County Date: Monday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 31. What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, vaccine and testing event. Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City. Hours: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Additional testing sites are planning to be opened by the KDHE beginning with the following locations:

Johnson County: Shawnee Mission Park, opening Jan. 22.

Johnson County: Roeland Park Community Center, opening Jan. 21.

Ellis County: Big Creek Crossing, opening Jan. 21.

Crawford County: Countryside Christian Church, opening Jan. 24.

To find a free testing location in your local community or guidance about who should get tested, go to knowbeforeyougoKS.com. For more information about vaccines and to schedule a vaccination appointment, go to kansasvaccine.gov/.