COVID-19 vaccine now available for children

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health announced Monday morning that they will begin administering the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 today.

According to a news release Monday morning the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is available by appointment at two Stormont Vail Health locations:

Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy, 2252 S.W. 10th Ave., Suite A:

  • Open to all community members and patients
  • Schedule online at www.stormontvail.org/covid19/vaccine or call (785) 270-0644to schedule by phone.
  • The pharmacy provides vaccine appointments 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday throughFriday.

Cotton O’Neil Gage Pediatrics Clinic, 4100 S.W. 15th Street:

  • Must be an active patient to schedule at the pediatric clinic location.
  • Eligible patients will receive a scheduling ticket in their MyChart patient portal to schedule an appointment online.
  • Patients who do not receive a ticket or do not have a MyChart account may schedule by phone at (785) 270-4440.
  • First dose appointments at the Gage location will be scheduled Nov. 11 or Nov. 18, 2021 from 1p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled Dec. 2 or Dec. 92021 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Future clinic dates may be added if there is need for additional times.
  • Only the pediatric formulation will be given at this location. Older children andadults need to schedule COVID-19 vaccination through the Stormont Vail Retai Pharmacy

