COVID-19 vaccine now available for children

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health announced Monday morning that they will begin administering the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 today.

According to a news release Monday morning the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is available by appointment at two Stormont Vail Health locations:

Stormont Vail Retail Pharmacy, 2252 S.W. 10th Ave., Suite A:

Open to all community members and patients

Schedule online at www.stormontvail.org/covid19/vaccine or call (785) 270-0644to schedule by phone.

The pharmacy provides vaccine appointments 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday throughFriday.

Cotton O’Neil Gage Pediatrics Clinic, 4100 S.W. 15th Street: