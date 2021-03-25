COVID-19 variant found in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Douglas County health officials reported the area’s first case of a COVID-19 variant Thursday.
The case was travel-related, according to disease investigators. In light of the variant case, local health officials encourage people to continue wearing masks, social distance in public and limit gatherings.
“With what we are seeing with the virus in other parts of the country right now, we don’t want to let our guards down so that we can continue to see the success we have had in Douglas County at keeping our numbers down. It’s important to not get complacent even as thankfully more and more people in our community are getting vaccinated, especially those at most risk for experiencing death or hospitalization. We can’t let up now.”Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, Deputy Local Health Officer