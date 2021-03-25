COVID-19 variant found in Douglas County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Evergy Plaza is bringing a full season of events to downtown Topeka this spring, according to officials with the outdoor venue.

A spokesperson for the plaza said three new events will take place on a regular basis with more to come this summer. Starting April 7, people can enjoy their lunch breaks with some entertainment. Live @Lunch will feature music, food trucks and yard games from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday.