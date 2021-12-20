COVID cases by state: Weekly numbers show jump for Kansas, dip for others

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas is days away and cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 are rising. So, where does every state in the United States stand with the coronavirus?

Cases in Kansas are up from last week, with 11,680 and a positivity rate of 10-14.9%, the same as last week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.

As of Dec. 20, 1,820,618 people in Kansas have at least one dose of the vaccine. The percent of Kansans fully vaccinated is 50.7%

The blue bar shows daily cases. The red line is the 7-day moving average of cases, per CDC.



Here’s where the positivity rate and case totals are for every state in the U.S. for the last 7-days as of Monday morning, Dec. 13, according to the CDC:

Alabama: Cases: 4,517 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

Alaska: Cases: 1,198 (down from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)

Arizona: Cases: 21,410 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Arkansas: Cases: 5,293 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (down from last week)

California: Cases: 45,184 (down from last week) Positivity: Not available

Colorado: Cases: 12,393 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

Connecticut: Cases: 16,143 (up from last week) Positivity: Not available

Delaware: Cases: 4,693 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (up from last week)

Florida: Cases: 35,720 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (up from last week)

Georgia: Cases: 12,928 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (up from last week)

Hawaii: Cases: 2,186 (up from last week) Positivity: Not available

Idaho: Cases: 2,291 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)

Illinois: Cases: 59,312 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

Indiana: Cases: 30,655 (down from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)

Iowa: Cases: 10,742 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Kansas: Cases: 11,680 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Kentucky: Cases: 14,782 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Louisiana: Cases: 4,733 (up from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (up from last week)

Maine: Cases: 6,458 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (up from last week)

Maryland: (Data not updated)

Massachusetts: Cases: 35,881 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

Michigan: Cases: 46,563 (down from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)

Minnesota: Cases: 22,504 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (down from last week)

Mississippi: Cases: 3,340 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)

Missouri: Cases: 19,554 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Montana: Cases: 1,046 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

Nebraska: Cases: 5,435 (down from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)

Nevada: Cases: 5,204 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)

New Hampshire: Cases: 8,600 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

New Jersey: Cases: 35,723 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (up from last week)

New Mexico: Cases: 7,012 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (down from last week)

New York: Cases: 54,026 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

North Carolina: Cases: 20,422 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (up from last week)

North Dakota: Cases: 2,561 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (down from last week)

Ohio: Cases: 57,088 (up from last week) Positivity: 15-19.9% (same)

Oklahoma: Cases: 6,841 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Oregon: Cases: 5,104 (down from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)

Pennsylvania: Cases: 55,856 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Rhode Island: Cases: 7,520 (up from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

South Carolina: Cases: 7,010 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

South Dakota: Cases: 2,407 (down from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Tennessee: Cases: 12,607 (down from last week) Positivity: not available

Texas: Cases: 32,844 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (up form last week)

Utah: Cases: 7,016 (down from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)

Vermont: Cases: 5,541 (down from last week) Positivity: 3-4.9% (same)

Virginia: Cases: 21,837 (up from last week) Positivity: 8-9.9% (same)

Washington: 9,917 (up from last week) Positivity: not available

West Virginia: Cases: 7,274 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Wisconsin: Cases: 30,097 (up from last week) Positivity: 10-14.9% (same)

Wyoming: Cases: 722 (down from last week) Positivity: 5-7.9% (same)

What is the positivity percent?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?

Are we doing enough testing for the amount of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, Johns Hopkins shared.

Total deaths

Here are the total number of deaths reported over the last 7 days for each state:

Alabama: 35

Alaska: 4

Arizona: 540

Arkansas: 99

California: 487

Colorado: 235

Connecticut: 30

Delaware: 23

Florida: 16

Georgia: 171

Hawaii: 22

Idaho: 40

Illinois: 360

Indiana: 371

Iowa: 130

Kansas: 79

Kentucky: 212

Louisiana: 47

Maine: 75

Maryland: (data not updated)

Massachusetts: 195

Michigan: 401

Minnesota: 239

Mississippi: 27

Missouri: 153

Montana: 56

Nebraska: 35

Nevada: 89

New Hampshire: 55

New Jersey: 132

New Mexico: 105

New York: 328

North Carolina: 97

North Dakota: 36

Ohio: 657

Oklahoma: 64

Oregon: 150

Pennsylvania: 768

Rhode Island: 33

South Carolina: 86

South Dakota: 35

Tennessee: 257

Texas: 419

Utah: 64

Vermont: 21

Virginia: 186

Washington: 120

West Virginia: 79

Wisconsin: 281

Wyoming: 30

According to the CDC, 8 people died from Influenza in the U.S. during week 49 of 2021.