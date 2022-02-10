TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report remains in the “high” category. The Indicator report period is from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5.

The weekly case incidence or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week went from 1,638 to 823, a decrease in cases after several weeks of rising numbers.

The percent of positivity went down from 23.9% last week to 19%.

According to the Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard, there are 106 new cases of coronavirus in Shawnee County, and 96 current hospitalizations. That number is down from 116 hospitalizations on Feb. 1.

The highest number of new cases in the last 30 days has been in the age group of 35- to 44 years old, with 649 cases. Twenty-five to 34-year-olds had 637 cases.

In the past two days, 4,454 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment does not have a way to track people who test positive with at-home testing kits. The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for COVID-19 variants. Of the recent samples, 357 are the omicron variant, while six are the delta variant.

On Wednesday, KDHE reported there are 375 active clusters this week, 12 fewer than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (51), daycares (35), and long-term care facilities (215).

Shawnee County is reporting 19 coronavirus clusters.

Corrections:

Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex, Topeka

Shawnee County Jail, Topeka

Topeka Correctional Facility, Topeka

Group Living:

Kansas Neurological Institute, Topeka

Long Term Care Facility:

Aldersgate The Gardens, Topeka

Brighton Place West, Topeka

Lexington Park Health and Rehab, Topeka

McCrite Plaza Health Center, Topeka

Midland Care, Topeka

Plaza West Healthcare, Topeka

Providence Living Center, Topeka

Rolling Hills Health and Rehab, Topeka

Rossville Health Care and Rehab, Rossville

TanglewoodHealth and Rehabilitation, Topeka

The HealthcareReport Assisted Living, Topeka

Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Topeka

Topeka Presbyterian Manor, Topeka

School:

USD 321, Rossville

Statewide deaths from COVID-19 have totaled 7,820 since the start of the pandemic. Deaths from COVID-19 in Shawnee County since March of 2020 have totaled 555, three of which are being investigated by KDHE.