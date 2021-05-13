Shawnee County Covid-19 indicator improves by two points

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Covid-19 Indicator released by the Shawnee County Health Department shows a slight improvement from one week ago.

The summary index score went from five to three, down two points for the week from May 2 through May 8.

Key takeaways from this week’s scorecard include the following:

Number of weekly cases decreased 47.9% to 49 cases total for this reporting period

Percentage of positive tests saw a decrease from 2.8% to 1.4% for this reporting period

Cases contacted within 24 hours of being reported has continued to stay at a high percentage; at 95% for this reporting period

Percentage of close contacts notified of the need to quarantine was at 100% for the second straight reporting period

While the Shawnee County Health Department will continue to monitor disease trends and republish an indicator if it is needed the department said Thursday that this will be the last indicator report.