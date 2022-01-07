COVID lawsuits still allowed after court ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Kansas Supreme Court ruling means that people still can sue Kansas counties over mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions and obtain a quick trial-court decision.

The court declined Friday to consider whether it’s constitutional for a state law to require trial-court judges to rule on such lawsuits within 10 days.

It concluded that a Johnson County judge had no business striking down the law in a case that dealt with another legal question.

Judge David Hauber struck down the law dealing with counties in deciding a case that dealt a lawsuit against a school district, and school districts were covered by another law that’s since expired. 

