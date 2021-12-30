COVID numbers increasing, children in Shawnee County see steep jump in cases

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report remains in the ‘Substantial’ category despite cases falling slightly this week in Shawnee County. The Indicator report period is from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25.

The weekly case incidence or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week went from 801 to 750.

The Shawnee County Community Indicator has maintained its Substantial Index this week. For a full breakdown of the Indicator Report please click the following link: https://t.co/D1jXjDGssD pic.twitter.com/aIc9RW22U3 — SN Co. Health Dept. (@SnCoHealth) December 30, 2021

The percent of positivity went up from 12.1% last week to 12.9%.

Coronavirus cases are climbing dramatically since a respite in October with 1,175 cases after a high in August of 3,504 cases. As of Dec. 28 the number of new confirmed cases in Shawnee County was 2,635.

Confirmed Shawnee County COVID-19 New Cases by Month

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Dec. 28, reports Shawnee County has 88 new coronavirus cases, a dip from 187 cases on Dec. 27, 1,140 individuals in isolation, a number that has been steadily rising over two weeks, and 74 hospitalizations as of Dec. 28.

Covid-19 Community Impacts Dashboard | Shawnee County, KS | December 28, 2021

Stormont Vail COVID-19 Scorecard reported on Dec. 29 they have 50 current hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and 93% of them are unvaccinated.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are for people between the ages of 25 to 34 years old. Shawnee County is reporting 208 cases for the age group 25 to 34 years old.

Confirmed Shawnee County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group | Last 30 Days | December 28, 2021

There are 151 children between the ages of 0-9 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days. That number is up from 23 cases one week ago.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 14 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,964 on Dec. 28. The state also reported 6,939 new cases and 119 new hospitalizations.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 155 active clusters in Kansas as of Dec. 29. In Shawnee County there are three active clusters:

Topeka Rescue Mission, Topeka

The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living, Topeka

North Fairview Elementary School, Topeka

The U.S. on Tuesday set a single-day record of new COVID-19 infections, with 441,278 new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.