COVID patients can’t find beds in Topeka hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Six COVID-19 patients were accepted at Stormont Vail on Thursday however, 20 had to be turned away according to the hospital which cited staffing as the largest roadblock.

According to Stormont Vail Health, the majority of requests are coming from Kansas facilities and two hospitals in Missouri.

In a statement issued to the media, Friday Stormont Vail Health said their emergency room had 13 patients waiting for rooms overnight, five of those were COVID-19 positive and two needed ICU level care. Ambulances were diverted from the hospitals.

Stormont Vail currently has 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 86% are unvaccinated.

The seven-day positivity rate is 16.7%.