Cowley, Sumner counties confirm first coronavirus deaths

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley and Sumner counties have each reported their first deaths from the coronavirus.

The Cowley County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a man over the age of 60 had underlying health conditions and died at a Wichita hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this community member,” said Cowley County Public Health Officer, Thomas Langer. “Our deepest condolences go out to his friends, family and loved ones. His passing is a sad reminder of how serious this disease can be. We continue to make the health of this community our top priority and ask that all citizens do what they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19, please stay at home.”

Cowley County residents are encouraged to help the community and the health care system flatten the curve and slow the spread of the coronavirus by limiting public gatherings, covering all coughs, and washing hands.

In Sumner County, the health department confirms someone there with the coronavirus died Thursday while hospitalized in Sedgwick County. No details were released about the patient.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family. We are very saddened by the news. His passing is a sad reminder of how serious this pandemic is. And also how we must all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Luara Rettig, Sumner County Health Officer.