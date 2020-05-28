Cyrus Hotel reopens to public with new safety measures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Cyrus Hotel in downtown Topeka is open for business Thursday after implementing new safety measures.

The hotel announced on Facebook it would be open to the public saying, “We’ve been hard at work getting every inch of Cyrus Hotel clean and sparkling, and we’re thrilled to be throwing our doors open once again on May 28.”

Some of the changes at the hotel will be seen within amenities provided, food and drink services and areas available for guests.

Amenities:

Rooms will have individual A/C, heating and single-use toiletries.

The fitness center will be closed until further notice.

Valet Parking is temporarily suspended. Street parking is available outside from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily. There is also self parking available for $10 a day.

Food and Drink:

The Weather Room restaurant, bar and lounge is temporarily closed.

The hotel is partnering with the Pennant for contact less delivery to rooms or outdoor patio areas.

Convenience and snack items, along with beer and wine, are available upon request.

There will also be three outdoor areas for guests to enjoy including a fire pit, a patio space, and The Yard located on the south side of the hotel.

For more details on new hotel regulations and bookings, click here.