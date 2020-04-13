Data shows higher rates of black Kansans killed, sickened by coronavirus

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – Black Kansans have been diagnosed with coronavirus at a higher rate than whites, according to new data the state released Monday.

“Interpretation should be made with caution,” the state said, saying racial data was unavailable for a large number of those tested.

  • Positive Tests:
    • Whites: 29 of every 100,000 (734 people)
    • Blacks: 104 of every 100,000 (226 people)
  • Deaths:
    • Whites: 1 of every 100,000 (33 cases)
    • Blacks: 10 of every 100,000 (23 cases)
  • Total Tested:
    • Whites: 244 of every 100,000 (6,199 tests)
    • Blacks: 307 of every 100,000 (669 tests)

The information was released amidst a large number of states reporting black populations have been hit especially hard by the virus.

