Department of Corrections testing all Lansing prison residents for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lansing Correctional Facility will be testing all of its residents for coronavirus after having more than 70 residents and 70 staff members test positive for the virus.

LCF started testing for 240 men from an open-dormitory living unit at the facility earlier this week; 75% of the tests came back positive and asymptomatic, according to a press release.

“We want nothing more than for all of our residents to be healthy and safe while they are in our care and we believe this testing will assist us in ensuring that they receive the attention that they need and deserve,” said Jeff Zmuda, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The facility said it hopes the expanded testing will allow increased monitoring for the spread of the virus.

“From day one, we have known a more robust testing strategy is key to understanding the spread of COVID-19. A limited supply chain prevented us from doing so, until recently,” said KDHE Secretary Lee Norman. “Unfortunately, the results we received from Lansing confirm how quickly this virus spreads and the unique characteristics of being positive, but not showing any signs or symptoms.”

The facility said they are continuing to monitor residents who have tested positive for the virus, and they will transport residents to the hospital is symptoms become sever enough to need more medical attention.