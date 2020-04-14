Dickinson County reports first case of coronavirus

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) – Dickinson County is confirming its first positive case of COVID-19.

The Dickinson County Health Department reported the case confirmation on Monday. The patient is a 59-year-old Dickinson County woman with recent known exposure to coronavirus. She is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is in stable condition. The health department has identified all contacts and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The department will not release any other information concerning the patient.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will release new data on coronavirus cases in the state later today. On Monday, the total number of cases stood at 1,376 with 62 deaths.