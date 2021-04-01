Different mask policies in effect in northeast Kansas

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There are lots of different mask policies in place in northeast Kansas, so KSNT News wanted to break down where some of the counties in our viewing area stand.

This comes as the Legislative Coordinating Council rejected the state mask mandate Thursday.

Osage County – Not mandated.

– Not mandated. Pottawatomie County – not required.

– not required. Riley County – Their mask mandate goes until May 16th.

– Their mask mandate goes until May 16th. Shawnee County – Masks are required at the Health Department, Department of Corrections, and the Courts. Businesses are allowed to make their own choice.

This is a developing list. Check back for updates.