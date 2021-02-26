Dillons expanding sites for COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dillon stores announced Friday they have received a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine and will be distributing the vaccines to 48 pharmacies in Kansas.
Dillons will be following protocols with local and state health department plans.
Residents who are eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment at Dillons through a newly-updated online scheduler COVID vaccination website.
If appointments are made and residents are not eligible at this time the appointments will be cancelled.
Participating locations include:
- Andover
- 225 East Cloud Ave.
- Arkansas City
- 425 N. Summit St.
- Augusta
- 1510 Ohio St.
- Derby
- 1624 N. Rock Road
- Dodge City
- 1700 N. 14th St.
- El Dorado
- 700 N Main St.
- Garden City
- 1305 E. Kansas Ave
- Great Bend
- 4107 10th St.
- Hays
- 1902 Vine St.
- Hutchinson
- 206 W. 5th St.
- 3200 Plaza East Dr.
- Junction City
- 618 W. 6th St.
- Lawrence
- 4701 West 6th St.
- 1015 W. 23rd St.
- 3000 W. 6th St.
- 1740 Massachusetts
- Leavenworth
- 720 Eisenhower Rd
- Liberal
- 1417 N Kansas Ave.
- Manhattan
- 1101 Westloop Place
- 130 Sarber Lane
- Newton
- 1216 N Main St.
- Pratt
- 1108 E. First St.
- Pittsburg
- 2600 N Broadway
- Salina
- 2350 Planet Ave.
- 1235 E. Cloud St.
- 1201 W. Crawford St.
- Topeka
- 6829 S.W. 29th St.
- 800 N.W. 25th St.
- 2010 S.E. 29th St.
- 2815 S.W. 29th St.
- 5311 S.W. 22nd Place
- Wellington
- 1111 W. 8th St.
- Wichita
- 8828 W. 13th St.
- 7707 E. Central Ave.
- 4747 S. Broadway
- 3932 W. 13th St.
- 10222 W. 21st St.
- 3211 S. Seneca
- 2244 N. Rock Rd. Ct.
- 10515 W. Central Ave.
- 1910 W. 21st Street North
- 5500 E. Harry St.
- 640 N West St.
- 3020 E Douglas Ave.
- 3707 N Woodlawn Ave.
- 9450 E Harry St.
- 13415 W Maple St.
- Winfield
- 2310 Main St.