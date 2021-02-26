Dillons expanding sites for COVID-19 vaccine

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dillon stores announced Friday they have received a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine and will be distributing the vaccines to 48 pharmacies in Kansas.

Dillons will be following protocols with local and state health department plans.

Residents who are eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment at Dillons through a newly-updated online scheduler COVID vaccination website.

If appointments are made and residents are not eligible at this time the appointments will be cancelled.

Participating locations include: