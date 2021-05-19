Dillons says you need this to drop masks at Kansas stores, & employees can get $100 for it

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Anyone who wants to drop the masks at Dillons stores and Kwik Shops in Northeast Kansas needs one thing: a full vaccination.

Parent company Kroger announced Wednesday that it will drop mask requirements for anyone who has been fully vaccinated at its Kansas businesses beginning Thursday, May 20.

The only exception is in Lawrence where there is still a mask mandate, and so masks will stay on even for vaccinated visitors and employees. Kroger asked customers who aren’t vaccinated to keep wearing a mask as well.

Kroger also offered an incentive for its employees: any of their associates who get “recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine” can get a one-time payment of $100. Any employee who wants more info on Kroger’s initiative can click here.

Dillons is among some businesses selected in Kansas to help give COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone who wants to schedule a vaccine appointment can click here.

Dillons joined Hy-Vee, another Kansas grocery chain, in dropping masks for vaccinated people.