Dillons to require all customers in all locations to wear a mask starting July 22

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger announced Wednesday it will require all customers at all of its locations to wear a mask starting July 22.

This includes all Dillon’s stores in Kansas.

Kroger cited the “increase in COVID-19 cases across the country,” adding that the company is “committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

This announcement comes just hours after Walmart made the same decision to require customers to wear a mask starting July 20.

A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement: