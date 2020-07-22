District plan breakdown: When Kansas school districts plan to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Board of Education rejected Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to reopen schools after Labor Day. With this decision, districts are now able to decide when they want to reopen schools.
Here is a district-by-district breakdown of school reopening schedules in northeast Kansas:
This list will be updated as district plans become available.
Manhattan – Ogden District 383:
- The district is reviewing the order and plans to make a decision soon on school reopen.
Topeka School District 501:
- Topeka Schools announced on Facebook they will continue to follow Gov. Kelly’s plan and will open schools remotely on Sept. 9.