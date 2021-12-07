Does COVID get worse during the winter months?

TOPEKA (KSNT)— Around this time last year people noticed a spike in COVID cases, and health experts are now warning people to get prepared for the same thing to happen this year.

After to speaking to the chief medical officer at Topeka ER and Hospital, Jared Schreiner, it can be confirmed that COVID cases do rise during the winter months.



“The weather is cooler and we spend more time indoors, it’s not necessarily that cold weather makes viruses more dangerous or more virulent but more because we are all packed into closed spaces and not spread out in the nice outdoors as much.”

Because of the time of the year, there is a lot more travel around the holidays. He said that even though many people are vaccinated now, there is a good majority of people who still are not, making it easier for the virus to spread.

“There’s always going to be an uptick in respiratory viruses spreading after people have gathered together and certainly the holidays are no exception to that.”

Health experts realize that coronavirus spreads very similarly to how the flu spreads after what occurred last winter season. Respiratory illness typically spreads through both large and small particles that come out of people’s mouths when they sneeze, cough, and talk.

“Most of us believe that we are going to see the same sort of pattern with the flu, which is seasonal.”

Most pharmacies, grocery stores, and doctors’ offices are offering both the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine right now. Experts have said that getting both at the same time, is safe.