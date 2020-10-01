Douglas County amends health order, allows bars to stay open later

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A new health order issued Thursday allows restaurants, bars and entertainment venues to stay open later, allowing alcohol to be served later too.

Lawrence Douglas County Public Health said the new order will start at 12:01 am.. Friday, Oct. 2 and requires all establishments with a liquor license to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and to close no later than midnight.

The previous health order required these businesses to stop alcohol sales at 9 p.m. and to close at 10 p.m.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county reported 2,340 positive cases of coronavirus. That number includes 1,785 recoveries and 13 deaths.