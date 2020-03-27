Douglas County COVID-19 cases increase to 18

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced there are now 18 coronavirus cases in the county.

Fourteen of those cases are travel-related and two cases involved local transmission.

Health officials gave the following the age ranges for the patients:

One patient between 10-19 years old

6 patients in their 20s

4 patients in their 30s

3 patients in their 40s

2 patients in their 50s

1 patient in their 60s

1 patient in their 70s

Eleven of the patients are men and seven are women, according to LDCPH.

These people are ordered to isolate themselves for a minimum of seven days and if symptoms persist, continue isolating until they’re fever-free for three days.