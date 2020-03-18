Douglas County health officials ban public gatherings, closes restaurants & bars

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Douglas County health officials have banned public gatherings of more than 10 people in the county and ordered the closure of restaurants, bars and movie theaters until April 1.

Douglas County Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino said Wednesday the action is a proactive social distancing measure amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is incredibly important during this time for people to limit their gatherings to less than 10 people as we try to flatten the curve of the spread of this virus and for people to avoid non-essential community engagement and non-essential trips out of their homes,” he said.

Although restaurants and dining facilities are ordered to be closed, they can still provide drive-through and delivery services.

In addition to the new order, the Health Officer has also strongly recommended: