Douglas County orders bars to close for two weeks beginning Friday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced Wednesday bars and nightclubs will be ordered to close for the next two weeks beginning Friday, July 3.

The health department said this is due to an increase in recent coronavirus cases tied to bars.

“We have seen a rise of cases among younger adults, and these cases are now being linked to

higher-risk older adults in our community. We have to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in

Douglas County to prevent a surge of cases,” Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr.

Thomas Marcellino said in a news release. “It is our hope that taking these measures now will allow us to slow the spread and put us into a stronger position as we approach the school season.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Douglas County has 190 positive cases including 92 recoveries. The county issued a health order Monday requiring people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces where six feet of separation isn’t possible.