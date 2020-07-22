Douglas County reports first coronavirus-related deaths

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence-Douglas Public Health announced Wednesday two people in the county have now died from the coronavirus or the virus as a contributing factor.

The health department said the first death was a man in his 70s who died earlier this month and the second death was a man in his 80s who died this week. Both men were hospitalized.

LDPH said the first man’s death was initially not deemed to be related to the virus, but a further review by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment classified it as a coroanvirus death on Wednesday.

Through Wednesday, the county reported 542 positive cases including those two deaths and 407 recoveries.

Douglas County remains in an extended Phase 3, which limits public gatherings to 45 people. A local health order closed bars and nightclubs until further notice. Masks are also required in all indoor public spaces.