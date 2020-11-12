Douglas County to reduce mass gathering limit from 45 people to 15 people

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Douglas County reduced its mass gathering limit from 45 people to 15 people, effective Friday.

The Douglas County health officer said Thursday the county has experienced an increase in cases in the past two weeks. Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino said the county’s 14-day moving average of positivity rate has spiked to 13.8%, and the 14-day moving average of new cases per day has increased to 44 new cases per day up from a low of 17.5 cases per day in mid-October.

“We believe this spike is due to people letting their guards down with lapses in mask-wearing, attending social gatherings that allow for transmission of COVID-19, and people who are experiencing symptoms being out in public instead of self-isolating to reduce chances for exposing others,” Dr. Marcellino said. “It’s important for everyone now to double down on those public health practices, especially mask-wearing, to get this turned around, and we are announcing these changes at a community level and in our education guidance today.”

Dr. Marcellino updated the county’s public health order to reduce the mass gathering limit to 15 people. Anyone older than 5 years old is still required to wear masks in all indoor public spaces and outdoor public spaces when unable to be 6-feet apart.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county reported 649 active cases (3,636 total) and 19 deaths.

You can read the full health order below.