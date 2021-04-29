Dr. Lee Norman visits Topeka grade school to talk to students

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state’s top doctor paid a visit to a local Topeka grade school on Thursday.

Dr. Norman spoke to students at Topeka Collegiate. He wanted to give them the opportunity to clear up some burning questions they’ve had about the pandemic. They covered topics from vaccine hesitancy, to how the pandemic started.

“Sometimes parents think of their kids as being over there, not paying attention, not having anxieties, and they do,” Dr. Norman said. “I think there needs to be a dialogue.”

Dr. Norman also heard about the school’s COVID strategies. They were able to do almost the entire year with in-person learning.