EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Board of Education voted Wednesday evening to send students back to in-person learning full-time.

The board voted to move into Step 5, allowing for in-person learning five days a week. Students still have the option to learn remotely if they want to.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said about 65% of employees have been vaccinated at least once, and 50% of those employees were vaccinated last Thursday and Friday.