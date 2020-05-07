Emporia coffee shop vows to reopen, but slowly

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Emporia favorite is getting ready to reopen soon, but business will look different.

Granada Coffee Company will reopen next week, but managers tell KSNT News customers won’t step inside for quite some time.

General Manager Beverly Beers said they will only be open for limited hours in the morning, service will be ‘contactless” and they will be using tables outside to hand off drinks to people.

The coffee company received $2,000 from the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund. Beers said the majority of that money is going towards replacing things they had to throw away or donate while the business was closed.

“We’re going to use it replenish the coffee shop with supplies,” Beers said. “With food, with coffee, with milk, and then also for some advertisement to let everyone know that we’re going to be back open.”

Beers said they still anticipate tough times ahead. They originally thought they would need $4,000 to reopen and think it will be a “slow roll” before people feel comfortable going to coffee shops again.

Instead of a full reopen, Beers said they will have a paired down menu at first. She then plans to expand the menu and hours as business grows and customers show they are comfortable.

Granada Coffee Company will reopen next week, but Beers said they haven’t decided on a day. She said to check their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the announcement and new hours.