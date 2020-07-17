Emporia coronavirus death raises questions about safety for meatpacking workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On April 28, President Donald Trump signed an executive order deeming meatpacking an essential business. Since then, The Tyson meatpacking plant in Emporia had a wave of coronavirus cases resulting in four deaths.

Gonzalo Peralta worked at the Tyson plant in Emporia for 26 years.

“Until June 20th the day he passed away. Which was also our son’s 19th birthday,” said Peralta’s wife Chrysanne. “They would move him to every different line of people who were out because they were sick, and then he contracted the COVID.”

Even before President Trump declared packing plants essential and signed a stay-open order, Tyson was putting protective measures in place. That included taking temperatures before every shift, providing face coverings and installing workstation dividers.

Meatpacking plants in the county have accounted for 194 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the Lyon County Health Department, but have had a dramatic drop in active cases since April. In Lyon County, just three active cases have been attributed to meatpacking plants.

But Hayley Brown, research associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research and co-author of Meatpacking Workers Are A Diverse Group Who Need Better Protections, said the federal government is not doing enough to protect essential workers in the meatpacking industry.

“There still is not mandatory requirements from a worker safety perspective to the extent there needs to be,” Brown said.

Peralta’s family hopes their story shows the importance of implementing and following safety precautions.

“I just want people to realize this is a real situation,” Chrysanne said. “A healthy 55-year-old man that still played soccer could get this. So it doesn’t matter who you are, if you’re healthy, if you’re not healthy, if you’re young or old, anybody can get it. It doesn’t matter.”