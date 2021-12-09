Emporia hospital changes visitation rules as COVID-19 cases rise in Kansas

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Newman Regional Health in Emporia has changed its visitation policies to better protect its staff and community during the ongoing pandemic.

The change in policy comes as cases of the COVID-19 virus trend upward across the state. Lyon County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with 112 active cases being recorded on Nov. 27 and 173 as of the most recent report from Dec. 3.

According to the new visitation policy, visitors are prohibited and will only be allowed in the building under special circumstances:

Child birth: Two designated individuals during labor and delivery and for the duration of the mother’s hospital stay.

Surgical outpatients: One designated individual who must reman in the waiting room and will not be allowed to enter the Same Day Surgery Unit.

Critical care patients transferring to a tertiary facility: Two designated individuals.

Patients at time of discharge: One designated individual to pick up the patient at Entrance “F” or the ER Entrance. Staff will escort the patient to these entrances wearing proper PPE per patient transport policy. If caregiver education is needed for safe discharge two designated individuals may participate during discharge education.

Pediatric patients (under 18): Two designated individuals for the duration of the hospital stay.

Patients experiencing end-of-life: Two designated individuals. Limited to one visit per day.

Patients with acute or chronic cognitive impairment: Two designated individuals at times determined by the care team. Visitors may alternate time with patient to provide longer hours of support to patient.

Furthermore, all visitors will be selected by either the patient, the patient’s decision-maker or appropriate hospital staff if a decision-maker is not available. Staff will then escort visitors to the patient and out of the facility after their visit.

Those who wish to visit people in the hospital are encouraged to use other forms of communication including telephone, e-cards and group video chat.

To see the entirety of the new policy changes, please see below.