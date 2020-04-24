Emporia Main Street selling ‘thank u’ signs in support of local businesses, nonprofits

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT)– Signs are going up in Emporia to not only show support for essential works but small businesses too.

Since the end of March, Emporia Main Street has served as a drop off location for people to make masks for healthcare workers. So far, there have been more than 5,000 masks made for employees and patients at Newman Regional Health.



Each mask Newman Regional Health receives from the Emporia Main Street pick up is sanitized before going to employees and patients.

Emporia Main Street is taking the community help a step further, with “thank u” signs. The signs recognize all essential workers and are being sold for 20 dollars. The money, going back to the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Fund to help local organizations and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we don’t step up for them now, they’re not going to be here later,” Casey Woods said, executive director with Emporia Main Street. “We love our community and, given the opportunity, to assist all those people that have donated so much. And have given so much and have created the unique elements of our community. We need to step up to the challenge.”

So far, the first batch of the “thank u” signs sold out. Forcing Emporia Main Street to buy more signs to put in people’s yard around town.

“I think everyone is just really trying to do their part to make sure that when all of this is over, we can still go back to the Emporia that we love,” Jessica Buchholz said, events coordinator for Emporia Main Street. “And have our downtown and our community. So I’ve just been impressed with everybody’s positive attitude and willingness to help the cause.”

‘THANK U’ sign in an Emporia yard

One hundred percent of proceeds from the signs sales will go to the Emporia Disaster Relief Fund. The fund supports the needs of businesses, nonprofits and people in counties such as Coffey, Lyon, Osage, Wabaunsee, and more, surrounding coronavirus relief.

The Emporia Community Foundation, KVOE and United Way of the Flint Hills partnered together to create the signs.

Emporia Main Street and Newman Regional Health are also working together to provide equipment for the masks that people make.