Emporia man loses his fight with coronavirus

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — After contracting coronavirus, an Emporia man died last Friday afternoon after a long battle with the virus.

David Oliva, 45, died May 29 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Oliva’s wife announced his passing on Facebook.

Update…my husband David Oliva lost his battle against COVID-19 virus on may 29, 2020 1:59pm… Kimberlie Chapman Oliva

The family made a donation page to support Oliva’s funeral expenses and to share updates and ways people can support them during their loss.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, June 17 at Peter Pan Park Main Pavilion behind the tennis courts. The service will be officiated by Pastor Mike Stubbs, according to his obituary.

To donate, you can visit “David Oliva’s Funeral Expenses” Facebook page.