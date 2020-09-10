Emporia State confirms 11 cases of coronavirus stem from fraternity

EMPORIA. Kan. (KSNT) – A representative of Emporia State University confirmed 11 students have tested positive for coronavirus.
The cases are both asymptomatic and symptomatic.
The cases were discovered after a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity, 1309 Sylvan, was sent home from work to self-quarantine.
The student’s workplace contacted ESU.
Members of the fraternity then self-quarantined.
ESU is requiring staff and students wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet in all campus buildings.