Emporia State confirms 11 cases of coronavirus stem from fraternity

Eleven cases of coronavirus have been connected to Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity, 1309 Sylvan, in Emporia.

EMPORIA. Kan. (KSNT) – A representative of Emporia State University confirmed 11 students have tested positive for coronavirus.

The cases are both asymptomatic and symptomatic.

The cases were discovered after a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity, 1309 Sylvan, was sent home from work to self-quarantine.

The student’s workplace contacted ESU.

Members of the fraternity then self-quarantined.

ESU is requiring staff and students wear a mask and maintain a social distance of 6 feet in all campus buildings.

Emporia State University have on-campus protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

