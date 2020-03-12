Emporia State University joins KU, K-State suspending in-person classes over coronavirus

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State University joined the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Thursday morning in suspending in-person classes indefinitely amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The move came shortly after K-State announced they would also cancel in-person classes for a week before moving all of them online. Emporia State president Allison Garrett said all classes would continue remotely, in ways such as being moved online beginning March 23. The switch comes as an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The university has also canceled all on-campus events and programming until April 10, with the potential for the cancellations to be extended to later dates as well. Garrett also said all ESU athletic events would be held without spectators, including track, baseball, softball and tennis.

Garrett reported the dorms would stay open for students who could not go home, but encouraged any who can to return to their permanent homes for remote classes.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday morning. A patient at Stormont Vail Health’s Emporia clinic came in for coronavirus testing, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported it came back negative. One person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Johnson County.

Read the full letter from the Emporia State University president: