Emporia’s Newman Regional Health receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Newman Regional Health in Emporia received its second COVID-19 vaccine supply Tuesday — a shipment of 300 doses allocated to health care workers within the facility.

Newman Regional Health is one of the first hospitals in Kansas to receive the Moderna vaccine. Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine is administered 28 days after the first dose.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5, the latest Moderna vaccine allocation will be administered to the remaining Newman Regional Health staff members who have signed up to receive the vaccine.